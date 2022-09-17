WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago fire: Wife killed, husband critically hurt in Rosemoor house blaze, CFD says

A firefighter was hospitalized with a minor leg injury, CFD said.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
33 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a house fire on the city's South Side overnight Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire happened in the Rosemoor neighborhood's 10500 block of South Forest Avenue at about 4 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said. A woman died and her husband was taken to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. The victims' ages were not immediately known.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital with a minor lower leg injury, CFD said.

Smoke detectors and safety literature will be passed out in the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

SEE ALSO | Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.