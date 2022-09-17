Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire

Reginald Carter has been sentenced for fatally shooting his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their Gary, Indiana home on fire.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The man convicted in a murder and arson case in Gary, Indiana has been sentenced.

Police said Reginald Carter shot his girlfriend and two of her family members before setting their home on fire in October 2019, according to court documents. Carter has been sentenced to 205 years in prison.

Gary firefighters and emergency responders were at the scene of the fire near 20th Street and Noble after the fire.

The damage from the fire appeared to be severe, and an explosives team was present at the scene.

