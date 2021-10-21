Chicago Fire Department sends 4 firefighters home for withholding COVID-19 vaccination statuses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department has sent four sworn firefighters home for refusing to give their vaccination statuses to the city.As of Monday, 1,369 members of the fire department had not met the mandate. The department did not say whether any of those 1,369 members have refused to get the vaccine or have provided their vaccinations statuses since Monday.The department did not say whether additional firefighters will be sent home.The four were sent home as a Chicago police union hearing seeking to stop a city employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate was delayed Wednesday morning. The hearing is part of an ongoing battle over the mandate between police and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.