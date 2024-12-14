Stalled Chicago budget deal has some questioning effectiveness of Mayor Brandon Johnson, staff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The stalled budget deal has some questioning the ability of Mayor Brandon Johnson and his staff to govern effectively.

A planned budget vote was called off Friday because Johnson didn't have enough votes. Some called it a rookie mistake for a mayor who is almost halfway into his first term.

"You don't schedule votes when they're not going to be there with you. And we're seeing that kind of amateurish operation right now," said David Greising, Better Government Association president.

City Hall watchdogs and alders, who have worked under previous mayors, blame the lack of experience in the Johnson administration for the current budget mess.

"Every mayor I had worked with prior to Mayor Johnson always had a concise timeline, concise budget amounts that they were ready to roll with. They had done their homework," 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack said.

Johnson is Waguespack's fourth mayor. The North Side alder voted against Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel several times. Yet, Waguespack said both mayors personally made a point to reach out to him.

"Even if I had disagreements about the budget, they would come and try to talk to me, and say, 'what are those two or three things that you disagreed on, and how can we bridge that gap?'" Waguespack said.

Mayor Johnson claims he and his staff are doing the same thing, and will continue over the weekend to work out a deal.

"My style is very much open and loving," Johnson said.

The mayor has repeatedly called himself "the collaborator in chief."

But, several alders say Johnson has not personally spoken with them throughout the budget process, including Waguespack, who is the former Finance Committee chairman and very familiar with the budget process.

"They're not interested in hearing from people like me, but that's on their shoulders," Waguespack said.

If the mayor and alders do not come up with a budget deal by Dec. 31, the government will shut down, meaning city workers will not get paid, and residents will not get city services. It would be a first in recent memory.