Nebraska crash victims say same man arrived on scene after they hit object in road

Garrison and Skylar Beach crashed and ended up in the ravine off Highway 36 near 132nd Street, a few miles east of Bennington, Nebraska.

BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Garrison and Skylar Beach shudder to think of how bad this crash could have been.

They were fortunate to walk away from it.

"Just of where we hit the guard rail, if we would have like, went over, just a little bit over, we could have, the cables probably could have came right through the windshield, which is really scary to think about, because that could have just went right through us," Skylar said.

What did happen is scary enough.

At night near Bennington, Nebraska, they swerved out of the way of a big piece of metal going 50 to 60 mph, overcorrected and ended up at the bottom of a ravine.

They thought they were going to roll.

"We've got a subject of interest that we, that we are continuing with our investigation honing in on," said Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

There have been at least four incidents in the last month, from furniture left in the middle of Highway 36 to a bicycle, First Alert 6 reported.

It is always at night, and there always seems to be a witness nearby.

"He was right there as soon as we got out of the car. It was just very odd, and since our car was down in the ravine, no one would have been able to know we were down there. So, it was just very odd of how quickly he showed up and as if he watched the whole thing happen," Skylar said.