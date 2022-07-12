3 injured, 2 critically, in Little Village fire, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, two critically, after a house fire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said early Tuesday morning.Chicago fire crews responded just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 3500-block of West Cermak Road to a fire in a two-story building.An 89-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, a 59-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and a 12-year-old boy, who was able to get out of the house on his own, suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital.The man and woman had to be rescued from the home's first floor, CFD said.The fire was extinguished and is being investigated.