3 injured, 2 critically, in Little Village fire, CFD says

Chicago fire crews responded just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 3500-block of West Cermak Road to a fire in a two-story building.
An 89-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, a 59-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and a 12-year-old boy, who was able to get out of the house on his own, suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital.
RELATED: Spirit plane towed after brakes overheat, ignite
The man and woman had to be rescued from the home's first floor, CFD said.
The fire was extinguished and is being investigated.