Chicago fire in Albany Park destroys discount store on Lawrence Avenue, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a fire at a storefront along Lawrence Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.The fire at JoJo Discount store has destroyed the building at 3040 W. Lawrence, near N. Whipple St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.So far, there are no reports of any injuries. Chicago fire officials said the building was in use with customers at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford said the fire caused the roof to cave in and the building is expected to be a total loss.Last month, Chicago firefighters responded to three fires within three days in Albany Park. The firstnear Richmond and Montrose Avenue on Feb. 21.A firefighter was hurt while battling a second fire that burned at a residential building that was under construction near Cullom and Spalding on Feb. 22.at Spaulding and Sunnyside on Feb. 23.At the time, a source told ABC7 that the Chicago Office of Fire Investigation was looking into the possibility of a connection between the three fires.