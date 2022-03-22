chicago fire department

Chicago fire in Albany Park destroys discount store on Lawrence Avenue, CFD says

JoJo's Discount store at 3040 W. Lawrence is a total loss, CFD says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a fire at a storefront along Lawrence Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at JoJo Discount store has destroyed the building at 3040 W. Lawrence, near N. Whipple St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries. Chicago fire officials said the building was in use with customers at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford said the fire caused the roof to cave in and the building is expected to be a total loss.

Last month, Chicago firefighters responded to three fires within three days in Albany Park. The first fire destroyed the Twisted Hippo brewpub, the Ultimate Ninjas gym and an apartment building near Richmond and Montrose Avenue on Feb. 21.

A firefighter was hurt while battling a second fire that burned at a residential building that was under construction near Cullom and Spalding on Feb. 22.

A third fire ripped through the abandoned House on the Rock Church at Spaulding and Sunnyside on Feb. 23.

At the time, a source told ABC7 that the Chicago Office of Fire Investigation was looking into the possibility of a connection between the three fires.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
