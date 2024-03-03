Chicago firefighters battle large commercial fire with hazmat response in West Town, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a large fire Saturday night on the city's West Side.

The fire broke out near North Western Avenue and West Fulton Street, in the West Town neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire were not immediately known. CFD said flames were going through the roof of the building. A hazmat response has been declared for potential hazardous materials in the building.

No injuries were initially reported, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.