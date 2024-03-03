WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago firefighters battle large commercial fire with hazmat response in West Town, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 3, 2024 3:57AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a large fire Saturday night on the city's West Side.

The fire broke out near North Western Avenue and West Fulton Street, in the West Town neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire were not immediately known. CFD said flames were going through the roof of the building. A hazmat response has been declared for potential hazardous materials in the building.

No injuries were initially reported, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW