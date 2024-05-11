WATCH LIVE

Woman seriously injured, man and dog also hurt in Little Village apartment fire: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 2:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people and a dog are recovering after a fire broke out in their apartment building on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said it happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 2100 block of South California Avenue.

Firefighters pulled the dog out of the building and gave it oxygen.

A man suffered burns in an unsuccessful attempt to find his own family pets.

A woman was rescued from the building's first floor. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

