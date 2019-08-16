Chicago gun seizures outrank NY, LA combined; 60 guns recovered in West Side raid, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police recovered 60 guns after conducting a raid in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Friday police said the raid was conducted around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 4300-block of West Cullerton Street.

Police confiscated weapons ranging from handguns, semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, AK-47s, as well as numerous extended magazines and an unknown amount of ammunition of various calibers, according to officials.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted a picture of some of the guns recovered in the raid.


Two people are in custody for questioning and an investigation is ongoing, police said. Charges are pending and awaiting approval from the State Attorney's Office.

Police officials said they have recovered more than 7,100 guns so far this year and are on pace to recover more than 10,000 in the city of Chicago.

"What does that tell us? That Chicago has a culture of not deterring individuals from carrying or using guns in Chicago," said 10th District Captain Gil Calderon.

He also said Chicago has recovered more guns than New York and Los Angeles combined.

"People in the city, these individuals are getting these illegal guns and carrying out these crimes against people. Shooting people left and right. We cant have that," Capt. Calderon added.

Officials said out of the 7,100 guns recovered, 500 have come from the 10th District.
