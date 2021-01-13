joe biden

Inauguration Day protests? Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's swearing in

By
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 45-year-old Chicago Heights man was taken into federal custody Tuesday, after being charged with threatening violence on Inauguration Day.

Louis Capriotti was reportedly making the very kind of threats law enforcement officials all over the country are working to thwart ahead of next week's inauguration in Washington.

Capriotti remained in federal lockup Wednesday, charged with "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce." He was arrested near his home Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors said Capriotti has a long history of leaving threatening voicemails to members of Congress. The latest was sent to a representative from New Jersey in late December.

RELATED: 2 men from Chicago area arrested in US Capitol riots, protests
EMBED More News Videos

Two men from the Chicago area are among those who were arrested and charged at the riots at the US Capitol Wednesday.



That message became even more chilling after a violent mob overran the U.S. Capitol one week ago, trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election.

Prosecutors said Capriotti's recording, laced with profanity, said in part that if certain individuals "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that White House on January 20th, they're sadly mistaken."

Court documents allege that Capriotti continued, saying "We will surround the White House, and we will kill any Democrat that steps on the lawn."

RELATED: US Capitol Riot: Illinois congress members, governor join call to remove President Trump from office

"Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."

Prosecutors said Capriotti identified himself as "a nine-year marine, active duty," but prosecutors said he never served in the military.

He will remain in federal lockup until his next court appearance.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago heightspresidential inaugurationarrestjoe biden2020 presidential electionviolencethreat
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
Woman, 76, found dead, elderly man critical in Schorsch Village: CPD
Who will replace Mike Madigan as Illinois House speaker?
Woman, 26, critically hurt in Englewood shooting: CPD
Show More
Chicago family loses grandpa, dad to COVID within a week
Racist Zoom-bomber threatens Evanston aldermanic candidate
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Chicago Weather: Clouds return Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News