Inauguration Day protests? Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's swearing in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9445030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two men from the Chicago area are among those who were arrested and charged at the riots at the US Capitol Wednesday.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 45-year-old Chicago Heights man was taken into federal custody Tuesday, after being charged with threatening violence on Inauguration Day.Louis Capriotti was reportedly making the very kind of threats law enforcement officials all over the country are working to thwart ahead of next week's inauguration in Washington.Capriotti remained in federal lockup Wednesday, charged with "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce." He was arrested near his home Tuesday.Federal prosecutors said Capriotti has a long history of leaving threatening voicemails to members of Congress. The latest was sent to a representative from New Jersey in late December.That message became even more chilling after a violent mob overran the U.S. Capitol one week ago, trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election.Prosecutors said Capriotti's recording, laced with profanity, said in part that if certain individuals "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that White House on January 20th, they're sadly mistaken."Court documents allege that Capriotti continued, saying "We will surround the White House, and we will kill any Democrat that steps on the lawn.""Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."Prosecutors said Capriotti identified himself as "a nine-year marine, active duty," but prosecutors said he never served in the military.He will remain in federal lockup until his next court appearance.If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.