Girl, 7, critically injured after struck by hit-and-run driver in Roseland, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl is injured after she was struck by a car in the city's Roseland neighborhood Friday afternoon.The girl was walking in the street just after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of East 113th Place when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to Chicago police.The girl sustained injuries to both her legs and her right arm, officials said.The driver then fled the scene, police added.The girl was transported to Roseland Hospital in serious condition.Major Accidents are investigating.