7-year-old boy injured, dog killed after hit by SUV in Beach Park

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt, and a dog was killed, when they were hit by an SUV Friday in far north suburban Beach Park.
The child and dog were struck by a silver 2005 Ford Explorer around 9:30 a.m. on Sheridan Road north of Chaney Avenue , according to the Lake County (IL) Sheriff's Office.
The child was being transferred to Lurie Children's hospital in critical condition.
The 29-year-old driver did stop at the scene and was not hurt. The Sheriff's office also said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
