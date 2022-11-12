Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run

A Lawrence Fish and Shrimp employee was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Chicago crash on Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards while heading to work.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Employees at Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp in East Pilsen held a fundraiser for their coworker, a military veteran who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in October.

Larry Wilson has worked at the restaurant for nearly 20 years. He is a Vietnam veteran, and is still hospitalized after being critically injured in a hit-and-run the night of October 25.

Police said a white Mercedes Benz driving north in the 4600-block of South Ashland Avenue struck an unoccupied parked car, which was pushed onto the curb and struck the 63-year-old as he was walking. He had made a stop in Back of the Yards on his way to his overnight shift at the restaurant.

As Wilson recovers, his coworkers have banded together to support him, holding a "Jams for the Fam" fundraiser that featured Wison's favorite House music.

"Yes, we're a business, but I think we're really family here," said Daniel Hernandez, general manager.

"It's a void. You can tell he's not here," said Valencia Green, supervisor and close friend.

So the restaurant held a fundraiser on Veterans Day supporting the man who served in Vietnam with a return they hope matches his sacrifice and years of service both overseas and right here at Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp.

"He was proud to serve his country," Hernandez sad.

"We're always thinking about you, and we hope you know that you come back and be the Larry you're supposed to be. We miss you so much!" said Green.

After Wilson was hit, police say the suspected river kept going, hitting two other parked cars including Wilson's before getting out and running away.

No one is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.