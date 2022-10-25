Man critically injured in New City hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

A Chicago hit-and-run crash on Ashland in New City critically injured a man, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 63-year-old man was critically injured Monday night when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the vehicle he was standing near in Chicago's New City neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A white sedan was traveling north in the 4600-block of South Ashland Avenue just after 10 p.m. when it hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.

He suffered trauma to his body and was taken to Stroger hospital in critical condition, police said.

The vehicle also hit two other unoccupied parked cars before coming to a complete stop, according to CPD.

"I was walking across the street, and I saw the white Mercedes run through the light and hit the parked cars and knock them into the wall," one witness said.

The driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

A mess was left along the street where the crash took place.