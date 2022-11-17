Ice skate inside Wrigley Field when Winterland at Gallagher Way opens this weekend

For the first time ever, an ice skating rink will be inside Wrigley Field as Winterland at Gallagher Way opens this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Friendly Confines are transforming into the Frozen Confines this weekend!

Winterland at Gallagher Way will once again feature the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville and Santa's Workshop. And for the first time ever, the ice-skating rink will be inside Wrigley Field.

Shana Raven, assistant director of marketing for Marquee Development, joined ABC7 to discuss the family-friendly event.

"Inside the ballpark we now have ice skating and some brand-new activities that we think fans will really enjoy, like the Infield Express train where you can actually ride a train around the bases, the winter tube ice slide where you can actually tube down onto the field and so much more," Raven said.

Winterland opens Friday at Gallagher Way. Tickets are required for the Wrigley Field portion, but kids 2 and under get in free. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.