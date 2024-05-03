Dupage County Forest Preserve reenacts imminent cicada brood emergence | VIDEO

DuPAGE COUNTY (WLS) -- Cicadas are soon emerging across Illinois.

The Dupage County Forest Preserve is having some fun teaching people about them.

The forest preserve released a video on social media, reenacting how cicadas will emerge after 17 years.

A woman even climbs up a tree in the video, and she sheds her "exoskeleton." In this case, it's her jacket.

After that is when cicadas show their true colors. That's when the video starts including costumes.

The forest preserve workers dressed like bugs for the video.

One "cicada" uses a musical instrument that is supposed to represent how the males attract female mates.

The reenactment continues with showing how the female cicadas dig into trees to lay eggs.