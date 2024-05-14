ABC7 Chicago Cicada-Cast 2024 to break down latest on Illinois emergence

There are 2 kinds of broods making their debut in Illinois right now
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's been plenty of buzz about cicadas for months, and they're finally here.
There are two kinds of broods making their debut in Illinois right now.
For the first time in 221 years, both the 13-year and 17-year cicadas are emerging at the same time.
But that double brood emergence can only be seen in a small section of the state, just north of Champaign and Springfield.
In the Chicago area, the 17-year cicadas, along with the much larger annual, or Dog Day cicadas, are expected.
Meteorologists Tracy Butler and Larry Mowry will break it all down with some of Chicago's leading bug experts during Cicada-Cast 2024 at noon Tuesday, wherever you stream ABC7 Chicago.
In-studio guests include Jim Louderman, insect division collections assistant at the Field Museum, and Spencer Campbell, the plant clinic manager at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.