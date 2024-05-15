Show us your videos of cicadas in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's been plenty of buzz about cicadas for months, and they're finally here.

There are two kinds of broods making their debut in Illinois right now.

For the first time in 221 years, both the 13-year and 17-year cicadas are emerging at the same time.

But that double brood emergence can only be seen in a small section of the state, just north of Champaign and Springfield.

In the Chicago area, the 17-year cicadas, along with the much larger annual, or Dog Day cicadas, are expected.

