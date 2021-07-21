Community & Events

Chicago In Tune festival details released by city

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has released new details about a festival that celebrates Chicago's diverse music scene.

"Chicago in Tune" is a month-long festival that runs from August 19 to September 19.

It includes hundreds of free and ticketed across the city, and will feature all music genres and forms.

"Our city is our music - heard and felt in every church, club, park, dance hall, bar, concert venue and sidewalk in every corner of our city," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I want to thank each and every City, arts, community and business leader who partnered with us to Open Chicago during this Year of Chicago Music - as well as our very own residents, whose diligence in following public health guidance has allowed our city's rich, diverse and legendary cultural scene to bounce back and become more resilient than ever before."

For more information, visit Do312.com/ChicagoInTune.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplive musicfestival
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed during Jeffrey Manor home invasion: CPD
Rising COVID cases could bring return of restrictions, Lightfoot warns
Driver in fatal Lincolnwood hit-and-run turns himself in to police
Berkeley construction crew finds likely remains of Chicago man: police
Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Show More
White Sox holding ticket raffle for 'Field of Dreams' game
88 demand drug convictions from corrupt CPD sergeant be thrown out
Arrest made months after teacher died in drug cartel shootout
CPD 'unprepared' for unrest following death of George Floyd: report
Pritzker hopes COVID response helps him win 2nd term
More TOP STORIES News