Chicago In Tune festival details released by city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has released new details about a festival that celebrates Chicago's diverse music scene.
"Chicago in Tune" is a month-long festival that runs from August 19 to September 19.
It includes hundreds of free and ticketed across the city, and will feature all music genres and forms.
"Our city is our music - heard and felt in every church, club, park, dance hall, bar, concert venue and sidewalk in every corner of our city," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I want to thank each and every City, arts, community and business leader who partnered with us to Open Chicago during this Year of Chicago Music - as well as our very own residents, whose diligence in following public health guidance has allowed our city's rich, diverse and legendary cultural scene to bounce back and become more resilient than ever before."
For more information, visit Do312.com/ChicagoInTune.
