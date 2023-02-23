Chicago non-profit holds job fair to give ex-offenders a 2nd chance

Chicago non-profit United Legion, One Nation is giving ex-offenders a second chance with a job fair that's helping to build a better Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After spending months trying to find work, a formerly incarcerated Maurice Brown finally has a job.

"I paid my debt and I'm trying to move forward with my life, that's all," Brown said.

The 27-year-old South Sider is just one of dozens of ex-offenders hired on the spot at the first-ever Project Hired Job Fair.

Convicted felon Myles Gaines, 20, is looking for a position working in a warehouse.

"It's hard for me to get a job because of my background," he said.

The event was hosted by not for profit organization U-LON, which stands for United Legion One Nation.

It was founded by one-time gang member and drug dealer turned activist, Peter Keller, who hopes to help those who've been in the criminal justice system find gainful employment.

"Project Hired is about us saying you know what, enough is enough," Keller said. "Let's get together as a collective and start showing the city that we can hold these jobs."

There are also plenty of support services here as well, like housing assistance and mental health counseling.

"We want them to believe that they always have a second chance," said Tekoa Hayes, with Boarding Hands Housing. "There's always an option for them."

Thursday's second chance job fair was held U-Lon's resource center, which was recently relocated to a larger building near 74th and Cottage Grove Avenue on the city's South Side.

Hundreds of jobseekers were interviewed by some of the 20 employers on site, like Perfect Image Kings & Queens Cleaning Service owner Antwonnierra Fields. She hired about a dozen people for part-time positions starting soon.

"When you come with us, if you have a background, if you haven't finished school, we still take you because it's still an opportunity," Fields said.

Organizers say the turnout proves the need is great. They are already planning another second chance fair for the summer.