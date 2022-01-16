2 people spotted playing ice hockey on North Pond in Chicago's Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were spotted playing ice hockey on North Pond in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday.The pair can be seen passing a puck back and forth while skating around on the ice."I've never seen someone ice skate or play hockey on the North Pond," said Ryan Silver, who took the video.With temperatures this weekend in the low to mid-30s, this fun activity can quickly become a tragic one if the ice gets too thin.While the Chicago Fire Department said they did not respond to any water rescues, they ask people to stay off the ice.