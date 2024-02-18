2 Loop businesses robbed 40 minutes apart: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two downtown businesses were robbed less than an hour apart on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the first robbery happened in the 200 block of West Madison Street at 6:30 a.m. followed by a second robbery in the 0-100 block of West Lake Street at 7:10 a.m.

In each incident, a person who implied that they were armed entered a business and announced a robbery, police said.

During one robbery, the suspect ordered a restaurant employee to stay in a bathroom.

Police said the suspect is described as a man between 28 and 35 years old. He wears a black jacket, dark-colored pants, a black ski mask and white gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-8263.

