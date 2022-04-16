Chicago Loop Alliance announces dates for Sundays on State event series with live music, food

Named "Best New Event of the Year" by Time Out Chicago and one of the "eight great spots (in Chicago) to hit while the weather's hot" by The New York Times, Sundays on State will once again fill portions of State Street with active recreation, food and drink, shopping, and entertainment in the heart of everyone's neighborhood - the Loop. Street closures will last from 5:00 a.m. to midnight, and the event itself will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
"Sundays on State exceeded our wildest expectations last year, in a time where Chicagoans were seeking joy and unity," said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards. "This year, the citywide block party that invites Chicagoans and visitors alike to experience 'that great street' like never before will be even bigger and better. Each week will feature interactive programming, performers, shopping, food, drink and unexpected surprises. Sundays on State continues to accelerate the city's economic recovery efforts, unite the community, and create joy."
Get Involved
Anyone is welcome to submit activation proposals, and sponsorship opportunities for Sundays on State are still available. To get involved as a participant, sponsor, attend, or sign up for updates, visit LoopChicago.com/Sundays.
"Sundays on State proved beyond successful in 2021, with residents from every neighborhood and beyond coming to State Street to enjoy their city like never before," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "This summer event series has become one of the many ways residents, businesses and visitors unite to experience downtown in ways we can't on a day-to-day basis. Programs like Sundays on State propel the vision of Chicago as a world-class destination with plenty to offer across every one of our neighborhoods, including downtown in the Loop."
Chicago Loop Alliance will partner with Loop businesses and community members from throughout the city to create a family-friendly experience that will draw more people back to everyone's neighborhood-the Loop. Sundays on State programming will include interactive outdoor recreation, theatrical performances, art displays, immersive experiences, live music and entertainment.
"More than just an iconic street, State Street is an accessible place meant for everyone in Chicagoland and the perfect gathering space for this inclusive community event," said Greg Cameron, Chair of the State Street Special Service Area #1-2015 Commission, and President and CEO of The Joffrey Ballet. "The joy of last year's events was infectious and quite exhilarating for the city's recovery process. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance, and we look forward to seeing all of Chicago out on State Street again this summer."
The program utilizes State Street from Lake to Monroe. A portion of Madison will be closed to vehicular traffic, while Lake, Randolph, Washington, and Monroe will remain open east-west so retail, hotels, restaurants, and residential spaces will still have access by vehicle.
Sundays on State is a project of Chicago Loop Alliance in partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation, City of Chicago, and SSA#1-2015. Supporting sponsors are Macy's and Target. Community sponsors are Block 37, Clayco + Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Millennium Garages and Shoreline Sightseeing. Star Events is the event production company for Sundays on State. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. More details can be found at LoopChicago.com/Sundays.
Media partners include CBS Chicago, Chicago Tribune, The Crusader Newspaper Group, ESPN 1000, Firefly, Heritage Outdoor Media, Midway Broadcasting Corporation, NDIGO, OUTFRONT, Power 92.3, Reflejos Publications, Rejoice 102.3, Soul 106.3, Uber OOH, Univision Chicago Local Media, View Chicago, LLC, Vocalo, WBEZ, and WGN Radio.
About Sundays on State
Sundays on State, the "Best New Event of the Year" (Time Out Chicago, 2021), returns to Chicago's most iconic street by popular demand. On select Sundays this summer, State Street will close to traffic with an expanded footprint from Lake to Monroe and transform into an open street full of surprises. Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond will once again unite for this free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, shopping, food, drinks and local attractions. Experience everyone's neighborhood, the Loop, like never before! Find more information and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays. #SundaysOnState
About Chicago Loop Alliance
Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA)'s mission is to create, manage and promote positive and inclusive programs that attract people to the Loop and accelerate economic recovery. CLA is a membership organization as well as the sole service provider for Special Service Area#1-2015, and the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation produces public art projects and events. For more information, please visit here.