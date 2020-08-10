Looting, property damage reported on Michigan Avenue; CTA service to Loop suspended

A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Monday morning near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.
By , , and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looting and property damage has been reported throughout downtown Chicago overnight.

Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.

WATCH: Looters break in to State Street Potbelly restaurant


A group of looters were seen breaking into the Potbelly at State and Lake in downtown Chicago early Monday morning.



The looting continued into early Monday morning and police could not provide details about specific incidents or numbers of arrests.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 8:00 a.m. to discuss the overnight violence.

WATCH: Best Buy looted near North, Clybourn in Chicago


Debris litters a parking lot outside a Best Buy near North Avenue and Clybourn in Chicago was looted early Monday morning.



Witnesses said the looting appeared to be a coordinated effort with multiple cars dropping off groups of people, who then smash-and-grab merchandise in the store, and take off running in opposite directions before police can respond to each incident.

WATCH: ATM stolen, left in downtown Chicago street


An ATM was stolen and left on Lake Street near State Street during widespread looting and property damage overnight.



Gun shots were heard by ABC7's team of journalists near State and Lake early Monday morning as police responded to widespread looting and property damage.

WATCH: Gunshots heard during live report on looting


Gunshots can be heard as looters attempt to push an ATM down Lake Street near State Street. Chicago police confirmed an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Michigan Avenu



Chicago police confirmed an officer did exchange gunfire with a suspect Monday near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.

According to police, officers were attempting to arrest a looting suspect when a car pulled up



CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a tweet that someone fired shots at responding officers and police returned fire.

No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone was hit, Ahern said.

The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak road.



Pace has suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.

City officials also raised all downtown bridges and highway traffic into the Loop is being diverted while police work to stop the looting.

Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
