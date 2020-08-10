Chicago shooting: Police exchange gun fire with suspect amid downtown looting

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with someone Monday morning amid widespread looting and violence in the Loop.ABC7's Jessica D'Onofrio was reporting live on looting near State and Lake Street when she heard gunshots coming from a few blocks away.Someone fired at police and officers returned fire near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street around 4:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hit, Ahern said.The incident happened as police responded to widespread looting and property damage downtown.A day earlier, a person was shot by police and taken into custody after allegedly firing at officers in Englewood.