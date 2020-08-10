Chicago shooting: Police exchange gun fire with suspect amid downtown looting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with someone Monday morning amid widespread looting and violence in the Loop.

RELATED: Widespread looting, property damage in Chicago overnight

ABC7's Jessica D'Onofrio was reporting live on looting near State and Lake Street when she heard gunshots coming from a few blocks away.

Someone fired at police and officers returned fire near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street around 4:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hit, Ahern said.

The incident happened as police responded to widespread looting and property damage downtown.

A day earlier, a person was shot by police and taken into custody after allegedly firing at officers in Englewood.

WLS-TV and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopmichigan avenuechicago crimepolice shootinglootingchicago violencechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
CTA service resumes, bridges lowered downtown after access limited due to looting
Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
Disney World to scale back theme park hours amid COVID-19
IL school district says no PJs for online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Show More
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
34 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News