Suspects in recent Chicago looting will likely bail out of jail quickly; Kim Foxx weighs in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many of those arrested in the latest looting attack on Chicago are now going in front of Cook County judges.Chicago police arrested more than 100 people during this latest looting across the city.Many face felony charges Wednesday after authorities say the suspects were grabbed inside stores or caught carrying clothes, shoes or jewelry, climbing out of shattered storefront windows.Even though police may have been outnumbered by looters as theft teams worked the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street, officers managed to take dozens into custody.Neither police nor prosecutors have released the names of those charged, but the ABC 7 I-Team has monitored bond court proceedings and examined Cook County records to get an idea of whom was arrested and what's happening to the accused looters.Many were first-time offenders.Among them were a suspected looter at the Gucci store on Michigan Avenue, a 21-year-old Simeon High School graduate said to have $41,000 in Gucci items in his car. His bond was set at $10,000.Another Gucci looter allegedly carried out $10,000 in merchandise and was arrested; her bond is $1,000.At the Macy's store attached to Water Tower Place, a 29-year-old woman was caught inside with an armful of shirts that police say she dropped. Her bond is $2,500.During virtual bond hearings on Tuesday, one Cook County judge said monetary bonds were important because of the disruption caused by looting.Many, if not all, of those charged with looting will likely be freed on bond.In May, looting spanning a full weekend resulted in more than 1,000 arrests, most were charged with disorderly conduct.A small percentage was charged with serious felonies, and that has become a flashpoint issue between Chicago City Hall and the state's attorney's office, leading to questions about prosecutorial choices; the conversation is especially supercharged in a county election year.Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown have called for tougher prosecution against looters.Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx joined ABC 7 Chicago live Wednesday to discuss her office's role.Foxx said she did not know if anyone arrested this week was also arrested and charged in May and June for looting.She agreed that many of those arrested this week would likely be able to quickly bail out of jail.Raw footage of this week's looting is helping her office get a better idea of who the looters are; she said there appeared to be widespread coordination among them."I don't know that there's ever justification for what we saw; (it was) wanton destruction of property," she said of the violence.But despite accusations of her office not be tough enough on suspected looters, Foxx said Wednesday she's not worried in an election year."The issue is about making sure we hold people accountable, and we've been doing that," she said.