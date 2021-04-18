lori lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will "continue to serve" Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will "continue to serve" Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was trending on social media for part of the weekend over what she called "homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors" on Twitter.

"It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Activists have renewed calls for Lightfoot to resign after bodycam video showing the fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released last week.

Sunday morning, Lightfoot posted a series of tweets to her personal Twitter account addressing unsubstantiated rumors that she would resign as Chicago mayor Sunday morning.



RELATED: After thousands march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing, police prepared for more rallies

The tweets read:

"Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash. Seriously, though-our city doesn't have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.

It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.

If people hadn't noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER. This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person.

Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I'm ready. Even if we don't always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let's do the work.

The rest of you, get out of the way.

I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.

P.S. - I did not move into a fantasy castle in Sauganash. Enjoy your Sunday."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootsocial mediatwitter
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LORI LIGHTFOOT
Judge temporarily blocks vaccine mandate for Chicago FOP members
Grieving mother goes door-to-door in search of 4-year-old son's killer
5 Chicago casino bids submitted, including for South Loop
Chicago vaccine mandate survives 2 challenges
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News