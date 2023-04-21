Lightfoot, CDOT, IDOT targeted by fake Twitter accounts claiming DuSable Lake Shore Dr will close

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Chicago Dept. of Transportation and the Illinois Dept. of Transportation were all targeted by fake Twitter accounts falsely announcing the permanent closure of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on May 1.

The false information was tweeted early Friday morning by an account posing as the Chicago Dept. of Transportation, alongside a photo of a nearly vehicle-free DLSD, using the Twitter handle @WeAreCDOT. The city department's official handle is @ChicagoDOT.

The tweet was then retweeted by another false account purporting to be Mayor Lori Lightfoot, @chicagossmayor. Lightfoot's official Twitter handle is @chicagosmayor, with one "s."

The misinformation was also retweeted by a third false account made to impersonate the Illinois Dept. of Transportation Twitter, @IDOTIllinois. The agency's official Twitter handle is @IDOT_Illinois.

Lightfoot spokesperson Ryan Johnson tweeted Thursday that his team is "aware of the fake Twitter accounts and is working with Twitter to resolve the matter."

A spokesperson for IDOT also acknowledged the fake accounts and said they are working with Twitter on a resolution.

So far, it's unknown who is behind the fake accounts. While the fake Lightfoot account has since been suspended by Twitter, the fake CDOT and IDOT accounts remain active.

To verify official city Twitter accounts, visit chigov.com/social.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.