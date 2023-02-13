Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Early voting expands to sites in 50 wards

Early voting in the Chicago 2023 mayoral election expands Monday to sites in all 50 wards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting expands Monday to all 50 wards ahead of Chicago's mayoral election on February 28.

People can vote at any early voting site in Chicago, no matter where they live in the city. They can choose whatever voting site is most convenient for them, including on Election Day.

The most-watched race for mayor is just two weeks from Tuesday, with nine candidates on the ballot.

A number of pressing issues in the city, like crime and public safety, are at the top of the list for voters.

This election, they'll also decide who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races.

ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington says the top three contenders right now for mayor are Paul Vallas, incumbent Lori Lightfoot and Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia. And they have the most to gain by getting their voters out.

"Because early voting is expanding, voters are gonna start to really wake up and pay attention," Washington said. "You want to get their attention and get them to the polls. Things can change a lot over the next two weeks. You want to bank all the votes you can now so you don't have to rely on last-minute decisions. You want to make sure you have strong closing arguments to get their attention while they are deciding."

Early voting Monday runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also drop off your vote by mail ballots at any ward site.