The American Islamic College in Buena Park will temporarily house Chicago migrants, Alderperson Angela Clay said.

New migrant center opening at former American Islamic College in Buena Park, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderperson Angela Clay hosted a community meeting on Friday evening to discuss a temporary shelter for migrants coming to the 46th Ward.

It will be located at Irving Park and Marine Drive, the former site of the American Islamic College.

Clay said the decision was made to bring migrants there because quote "we had to step up to the plate."

The assistant principal of Brennemann Elementary seemed eager to do just that.

"We are so very excited to have these students become part of our community," he said.

So far, more than 11,000 migrants have come to Chicago. A bus arrived from Texas on Friday morning.

"How do we help bring these individuals here, and then get them acclimated to the neighborhood community?" a meeting attendee asked.

Currently, more than 5,400 migrants are in shelters, and 958 are at police stations.