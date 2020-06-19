Chicago consent decree: City missed majority of deadlines on court-ordered police reforms, independent monitor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report from the independent monitor shows the city is not meeting the majority of its deadlines on court-ordered reform efforts within the Chicago Police Department.Against a backdrop of police shootings over the past decade, including the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald, the U.S. Justice Department found a pattern and practice of civil rights violations by Chicago police officers in 2017.A court ordered the city to comply with a consent decree to make changes in "use of force, community policing, accountability, recruitment, training, officer wellness and crisis intervention."Now, one year into monitoring that progress, former assistant U.S. Attorney Maggie Hickey's report finds the city met 35 deadlines, but missed 89.Her report does not detail what those deadlines are, but Hickey wrote: "It is my hope that the current momentum around police accountability will inspire the City and the CPD to accelerate its efforts."Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a joint statement that the report "illustrates how the level of transformational change and reform that we are working towards cannot be achieved overnight... we can do better, and we are redoubling our efforts to meet important milestones..."The mayor's office said CPD has made changes when it comes to training, mental health support for officers and updated the department's use of force policies, as well as updated community engagement practices.New numbers from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability show the number of recent complaints against Chicago Police officers.COPA says it received 591 complaints from May 29 to June 11, with 371 related to protests. Some claims of excessive force, including Taser discharges and verbal abuse. Two hundred thirty-two of those complaints were referred to CPD's Bureau of Internal Affairs.In the last 12 months, COPA says it has received 5,171 complaints. That's up 24 percent from the previous 12 months.