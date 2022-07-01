ohare airport

Chicago's O'Hare airport issued ground stop due to thunderstorms, FAA says | LIVE RADAR

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE radar around Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flights have been temporarily halted out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Friday due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

Departures out of ORD have been grounded from 3:01 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the agency said.

This, as many plan to travel for the 4th of July holiday weekend. Chicago's Department of Aviation expects 1.6 million people to come in and out of the city's two airports through Tuesday.

The FAA also said the probability of the ground stop being extended is between 30-60%.

The FAA said this is not a flight-specific grounding and passengers should check with their airline to determine if your flight is affected.

So far, a total of 337 flights have been delayed out of O'Hare Friday as of 3:50 p.m., according to FlightAware; 19 flights have been canceled.



No other information has been provided at this time. Check back to ABC7Chicago for updates.
