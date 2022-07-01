Chicago's O'Hare airport issued ground stop due to thunderstorms, FAA says | LIVE RADAR

Departures out of ORD have been grounded from 3:01 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the agency said.
This, as many plan to travel for the 4th of July holiday weekend. Chicago's Department of Aviation expects 1.6 million people to come in and out of the city's two airports through Tuesday.
RELATED: 4th of July travelers take to the road, Chicago airports
The FAA also said the probability of the ground stop being extended is between 30-60%.
The FAA said this is not a flight-specific grounding and passengers should check with their airline to determine if your flight is affected.
So far, a total of 337 flights have been delayed out of O'Hare Friday as of 3:50 p.m., according to FlightAware; 19 flights have been canceled.
SWAP: Severe Weather Avoidance Plan. Sam spells it out for us. https://t.co/tNFTyObRHT #July4thTravel ✈️ pic.twitter.com/c59Y93WdQV— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 1, 2022
No other information has been provided at this time. Check back to ABC7Chicago for updates.