Chicago reopening: Puerto Rican People's Day Parade to return to Humboldt Park

Puerto Rican People's Day Parade to return to Humboldt Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A week from Saturday, the return of a neighborhood tradition along Division Street in Humboldt Park will again come alive for the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade.

"The joy and the celebration and our culture will be at the forefront as always, and we're going to have flags everywhere," said Xiomara Rodriguez, Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

For more than 40 years, the Father's Day weekend event has honored a people's resilience. This year, it will pay tribute to the many who've been lost in this neighborhood hit hard by COVID-19.

"How we've been able to come together as a community, support one another to get to this moment, it's just like such an emotional experience for everyone," Rodriguez said.

The parade will be Chicago's first since the start of the pandemic. And with the city and state set to fully reopen, more events are announcing their comeback. Among them is Bike The Drive, which is now officially set for September.

This weekend, the return of the Old Town Art Fair will usher in Chicago's festival season.

"On Friday, we will be the largest big city in the country that's fully open," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

In the suburbs, Ravinia is teasing its summer calendar ahead of next week's ticket sales. The outdoor music venue plans to continue some social distancing.

"Our plan all along has been to be a very comfortable first experience for people to return together after the pandemic," said Jeff Haydon, president & CEO, Ravinia Festival.

Back in Humboldt Park, parade organizers are working to bring vaccine to the event.
