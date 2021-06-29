Sports

Chicago Park District announces return of citywide 16-inch softball tournament

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District announced the return of a city tradition.

After a 10-year hiatus, Chicago is bringing back the co-ed adult 16-inch softball tournament.

Anyone 18 and over can sign up. It's $250 to register a team.

The rosters are due by July 7. There is a maximum of 15 people per-roster.

The regionals will be July 17 at Horner, Humboldt and Washington parks. The citywide tournament is July 24 at Humboldt Park.

The tournament will consist of a double-elimination bracket composed of 10 teams for the regional competition. The citywide, single-elimination competition will also be composed of a 10-team bracket. The top three teams from each region will advance to citywide. There will be one wildcard spot to complete the bracket.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/ASCT
