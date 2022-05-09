Chicago Park District summer camp 2022 registration starts this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Online registration for Chicago Park District summer camps and programs opens Monday morning.Register for all city parks west of California Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Registration for parks east of California starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Gymnastics centers will begin registration at noon Tuesday.Summer Day Camp will run for six weeks, from July 5 to Aug. 12, and park programs will start the week of June 20 and run through Aug. 21."We look forward to welcoming everyone into the parks this summer," said Rosa Escareño, interim general superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. "Our staff are excited to connect with our patrons and campers through engaging, fun, safe, and inclusive activities."Tailored by age group, Summer Day Camp will allow campers to explore a variety of nature, sports, health and fitness, culture, arts and brain play activities, the park district said. The camp will allow for physical, social and enrichment activities that support positive social interaction, inclusion, wellness and personal development, city officials said.Summer Day Camps for children, ages 6 to 12 years old, are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Play Camps for ages 3 to 5 years old and Teen Camps for ages 13 to 17 years old are available for younger and older children. Special Recreation Camps, Sports Camps and Specialty Camps will also be available.Fees for camps vary depending on location, offerings and hours.is available.Summer online registration is atDepending on the number of program spots remaining, in-person registration will begin Saturday.Online registration for park programs at McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Addams Park, and Gately Park begins on May 31, followed by in-person registration on June 4. Programs at these facilities run from June 13 to Aug. 21. View programs hosted at these facilities starting on May 17.In addition to in-person summer programs, the Park District will continue to offer virtual programs. These programs include arts and crafts, games and fitness programs.