Woman walking on her own again after losing both legs in Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who lost both her legs in a terrible boating accident on Lake Michigan is now walking on her own.

She was one of two people riding on a raft in Chicago's "Playpen" area near Navy Pier last summer when it was hit by a yacht.

Now, she has been fitted with prosthetics.

She spoke about her experience and the recovery that left her doctor "shocked."

It's been seven month since Lana Batochir lost both her legs below the knees in a boating accident. To say she is improving quickly would be an understatement.

"When I first got my prosthetics, it was a hard to imagine myself walking like I did today," Batochir said.

Batochir has been working hard for months with Dr. Vickram Choudhary to regain her independence. She just started driving and she is now walking independently.

"When she walked in, I was shocked," Dr. Choudhary said.

Batochir was on a boat on Lake Michigan, in what's known as Chicago's Playpen, when another boat crashed into hers. She was thrown overboard, and her legs got caught in the other boat's motor and had to be amputated.

She credits her husband with saving her life after pulling her out of the water.

"I was drowning and he pulled me out of the water," Batochir said.

Batochir was still getting around in a wheelchair in December when attorneys filed a lawsuit against the boat operator for causing the accident, which her attorney claim was preventable.

Batochir said she's leaving the legal proceedings to her attorneys, and is focused on her recovery and taking care of her seven and 14 year old children.

"They're like 'mom I'm happy you're alive!' They say that all the time," Batochir said.

Her doctor said once she gets her permanent prosthetics, Batochir should be able to enjoy any activity she likes.