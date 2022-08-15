'It was hectic': Chicago police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident

What is the 'Playpen,' Chicago? Popular boating destination near Navy Pier can get crowded in warm weather

Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women suffered severe injuries to their extremities after a boat accident Saturday evening in Chicago's "Playpen," members of the CPD Marine Unit said Monday morning.

The officers said they received a call about 5:30 p.m. regarding two boats colliding, with people trapped underneath in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach .

A boat was attempting to set anchor and malfunctioned, causing the boat to drift, according to the Illinois Conservation Police.

A 34-year-old Chicago woman and a 28-year-old woman from Washington, who were nearby on a raft with several other people, were severely injured when the raft was sucked underneath the boat, officials said.

One woman had a hand injury and needed a tourniquet applied, police said.

The other woman had severe injuries to both of her feet.

"It was very hectic," one officer said Monday, adding the others on the boat were likely in shock from what they had seen. He called it a "critical incident."

The women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is now handling the investigation.

As of Monday, the incident was deemed accidental, police said.

