2 arrested after police chase, crash near Lollapalooza, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested after a police chase and crash on Michigan Avenue near where Lollapalooza is being held.

Chicago police said CPD officers working the music festival in Grant Park apprehended two people attempting to flee from police. They crashed into another vehicle near Michigan and Harrison.

Police did not say how far from the music festival the pursuit originated, nor why the suspects were fleeing from police in the first place.

Police said felony amounts of cannabis and a firearm were recovered from the vehicle. No details about the suspects or any pending charges have been released.

Several people were checked out at the scene but no serious injuries were reported, police said.