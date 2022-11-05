2 Chicago police officers hurt, man injured in squad car crash in Bronzeville, CPD says

58-year-old female officer, 56-year-old male officer taken to hospital, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were hurt in an early Saturday morning crash in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

According to police, at around 3:15 a.m. officers were travelling westbound on King Drive in a marked squad car when they collided with a Volkswagen sedan near 35th Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said a female officer, 58, and a male officer 56, were taken to University of Chicago Hospital. The male driver of the sedan was also taken to U of C in fair condition, CFD said.

Both officers are listed in fair condition, according to CPD.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

No further information is available at this time.