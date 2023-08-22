  • Full Story
CPD making 'significant progress' with parts of consent decree, struggling with others, monitor says

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 2:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The independent monitor who assesses the Chicago Police Department's compliance with a federal consent decree has released her report of its current status.

The department is now entering the fifth year under that order, which was first put in place in 2019 following an investigation by the Justice Department.

The independent monitor said in the first four years of the consent decree, the city and CPD have made "significant progress" in revising, developing and implementing policies and training.

But, she said, they've struggled with things like community engagement, staffing and resource shortages, and accountability.

ABC7 reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment on the monitor's report, but have not yet heard back.

