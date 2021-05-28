chicago police department

Chicago Police Department hiring civilians for community-focused jobs ahead of summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Police Department hiring civilians for community-focused jobs ahead of summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hanging up the help wanted sign, ahead of summer this year.

They're working to hire more civilians, for youth and community focused jobs.

Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks joined us to talk about the positions which include:

  • Youth Services Coordinator (Job Number 346860)

  • Information Service Coordinator (Job Number 346858)

  • Community Organizer - CAPS (Job Number 346847)


    • "The president of the United States, Barack Obama started as a community organizer and from there the world is yours," said Brooks.

    The positions start anywhere from $51,000 to $70,000 and include pension benefits.

    The deadline to apply for a Youth Service Coordinator is Friday, and you have until June 2 to apply for the other two roles.

    More information on the positions can be found on the City of Chicago's job portal by visiting the following link and searching each job number: https://chicago.taleo.net/careersection/100/jobdetail.ftl
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventschicagosummerjobs hiringteenagerscareerspolicejobschicago police department
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
    Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
    Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
    Search continues for Iñaki Bascaran since weekend disappearance
    3 CPD officers among 4 injured in West Side crash
    TOP STORIES
    Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
    Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
    LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
    Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
    Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
    Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
    IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
    Show More
    Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
    Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
    Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
    Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
    More TOP STORIES News