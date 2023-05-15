Fred Waller takes over as new interim Chicago police superintendent Monday

Fred Waller will take over as interim Chicago Police Superintendent Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the swearing in of a new mayor, the Chicago is also getting a new interim police superintendent.

Fred Waller tapped by Mayor-elect Johnson to serve as interim CPD superintendent

CPD interim Superintendent Eric Carter will retire. Fred Waller has been selected to take over on an interim basis until the next superintendent is selected.

Waller is a 34-year veteran of the force who retired nearly three years ago as chief of operations. He said he does not want the job permanently.

