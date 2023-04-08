Application for next Chicago Police Department superintendent opens

Personnel changes are underway at the Chicago Police Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications have opened for Chicago Police Department's next superintendent.

City leaders will hold four community forums across the city to discuss the position.

The next forum is on Tuesday at the Kehrein Center for the Arts in Austin.

A city commission is required to nominate three candidates for the mayor to consider.

The previous CPD superintendent, David Brown, left last month, kicking off the search for his replacement.

After 60 days from the time Brown steeped down, the commission is hoping to have a list complied and begin research and background checks on candidates. They will turn in three names to the new mayor for consideration in 120 days.

If the new mayor does not choose any of the candidates on the list, the group will begin the process again.

In the meantime, First Deputy Eric Carter will serve as interim superintendent after David Brown leaves until a new mayor is sworn in and a new superintendent is picked.