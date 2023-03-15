Search for Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's replacement ramps up

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown last day is Thursday and a search committee will provide an update on finding a replacement.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's last day Thursday, a group will begin the process of searching for his replacement.

Wednesday morning the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will discuss the nationwide search for the next superintendent.

The commission will give criteria and timeline of the search. Then take short list of recommendations to the new mayor for a final decision.

The group is made up of seven members, including community organizers, a pastor, an attorney, all chosen by outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the commission has already announced a nationwide search and will listen to community input. The group has 120 to present its choices to the next mayor.

First Deputy Eric Carter will serve as interim superintendent after Brown leaves until a new mayor is sworn in.