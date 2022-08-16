Chicago police officer injured in shooting, hopes to gain mobility for wedding, father says

CPD officer Danny Golden, who was paralyzed in a shooting in Beverly, is working to gain mobility for his wedding in October.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has made major strides towards walking with his bride, down the aisle.

Officer Danny Golden was shot and seriously injured outside a bar earlier this summer.

Tuesday, his father said Danny hopes to gain most mobility by his October wedding.

Officer Golden represents the epitome of what it means to be optimistic in the face of adversity.

Golden's father Patrick said his son's love for the Chicago Police Department has only deepened as he makes inspiring gains in his recovery.

"He's determined not to let this keep him down," Patrick Golden said. "He's determined that this is not going to beat him."

He said he is simply in awe of his son's grit and fighting spirit.

"Seeing what he's going through and what happened to him, I'm trying to be a better person because I see what he's going through," Patrick Golden said. "All I can say is just the power of prayer, because I believe in the power of prayer."

RELATED: 3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

New video posted to Golden's Facebook page shows the six-year CPD and Army veteran walking with the help of a walker and leg braces.

But it's his extensive community that his father says continues to give him strength.

"The neighborhood, friends, coworkers, the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, his Army buddies who've flown in from all over the country to see him," Patrick Golden said.

He said his son is expected to be released from a rehab facility later this week, just one month after he was shot and left partially paralyzed trying to break up a fight outside a bar in the city's Beverly neighborhood.

"He truly wants to stay a policeman and he enjoys his job and he wants to serve the city as best he can," he said.

Patrick Golden said his son has a long recovery ahead of him, but added Danny is staying hopeful about continuing to protect and serve the City of Chicago in the future.

Danny is expected to get married in October 2023.

His father said Danny is working tirelessly to walk down the aisle at his wedding.