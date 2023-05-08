Search for suspect continues in shooting of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston outside home

Chicago police continue to search for the suspect in the fatal shooting of Officer Areanah Preston who was getting off work.

$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest after Officer Areanah Preston killed in 8100-block of South Blackstone Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are still many questions Monday after Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston was shot and killed, after getting off work.

No one has been arrested in the shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

A vigil for Officer Preston, 24, is planned for Tuesday outside the 5th District Police Station. This while police continue to try and determine what led up to her killing.

Prayer held for off-duty Chicago police officer killed in 'tragic' shooting near Avalon Park home

Preston, a three-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was shot and killed in front lawn as she came home from work early Saturday morning. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Community members came together outside the district police station asking for the public's help.

"We don't know the circumstances but we do know that we lost one," community activist Andrew Holmes said.

"Chicago don't sleep. And someone either drove pass, someone seen something, maybe they're scared to say something," community activist Michael Airhart said.

Community activist Ja'Mal Green is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Preston was supposed to graduate with a Masters of Jurisprudence from Loyola's School of Law this coming Saturday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood