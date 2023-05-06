WATCH LIVE

Avalon Park shooting: Off-duty Chicago police officer shot on South Side, CPD officials say

By WLS logo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:09AM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the city's South Side Avalon Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to CPD.

The officer was shot at 8157 S. Blackstone Ave., according to Chicago police officials.

Neither the officer's condition nor what led up to the shooting was immediately clear.

Interim Chicago police Superintendent Eric Carter was expected to give an update about 5:15 a.m. at University of Chicago Medical Center.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

