911 call from CPD officer's altercation with Black woman at North Avenue Beach released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10986194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Videos provided by the woman's attorney show the altercation between his client and the officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 911 call made by Nikkita Brown, the Black woman whose altercation with a Chicago police officer while walking her dog on North Avenue Beach was caught on video, has been released.Her attorney criticized the city's transparency, specifically the release of materials and information related to the August 28 encounter."I think the right thing to do would have been to provide it to me, Brown, as the victim," said Keenan Saulter, attorney for Brown. "Everything: the body-worn camera, the 911 audio, and all the police reports regarding this incident."Saulter shared the 911 call his client made after the incident, which is the same as what ABC7 Eyewitness News obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from the city."I need to report an incident with a cop," she says on the call. "I was harassed by a Chicago PD, OK. Without warrant. I was profiled. I was threatened.""He tried to drop me on several occasions," she says later on the call. "I asked for my space. He did not have on a mask."Previously released video from Saulter shows the officer approaching Brown and her dog, them walking away and then the two struggling."I thought I was going to die," she told ABC News exclusively. "I thought he was going to kill me. I had it in my mind that I was going to be shot."Cell phone video caught some of what the two said to each other. There is a beep as the officer, who is not wearing a mask, turns on his body camera."Now understand this," he begins."Please don't," Brown interrupts. "Please respect my space. It's COVID. Six feet.""Respect your space? I'm about to put handcuffs on you," the officer replies."You don't have a mask on!" Brown objects."I don't need a mask! I'm outside!" the officer retorts.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Until that investigation is complete, CPD will not comment on any specifics about the case.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown followed COPA's recommendation and placed the officer on administrative duties, pending COPA's inquiry.In a statement, COPA Interim Chief Andrea Kersten, said "We have a responsibility to investigate allegations of police misconduct and determine if they are well founded," adding, "If violations did occur, COPA will hold the officer accountable."