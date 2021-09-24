COPA releases bodycam video of altercation between CPD officer, Black woman at North Ave Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10986194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Videos provided by the woman's attorney show the altercation between his client and the officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released bodycam video from the CPD officer involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a Black woman on North Avenue Beach.Bystander video of the incident went viral at the end of August, a couple days after the Aug. 28 encounter between the officer and Nikkita Brown.Brown was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach, which was closed, at the time of the incident.The bodycam video captures the entire thing.Officer: (beep turns on body came) Now understand this.Brown: Please don't, please respect my space. It's COVID. Six feet.Officer: Respect your space? I'm about to put handcuffs on you.Brown: You do not have a mask on!Officer: I don't need a mask! I'm outside!Officer: You need to exit.Brown: Please back up. Back up, man! Back up!Officer: Get out of the park! What do you not understand about that? The park is closed!And then:Brown: Stop spitting on me!Officer: I'm not spitting on you!Brown: You are spitting. Back up!Speaking exclusively to ABC News, Brown said she feared for her life."I thought I was going to die," she said. "I thought he was going to kill me."The video shows the officer physically struggling with Brown as he tries to force her off the beach.Officer: Straight to the exit!Brown: I feel threatened.Officer: Good!Brown: Back up.Officer: I'm about to put handcuffs on you...Brown: Back up.Officer: ...if you don't keep walking.Brown: Back up.Officer: Do you want to test me on this?Brown: Back up.(Officer grabs phone)Brown: Let go of me! Let go! Let go! Let go! Let go! Let go! (Screams)They struggle for more than a minute as the bodycam falls to the ground, but continues recording audio.Officer: Once I put handcuffs on you, you are going to jail, and you're going to lose your dog!Brown: Let go.Officer: Are you going to leave the park?Brown: Let go. Get off of me.Officer: Are you going to leave the park?Brown: Let go. Get off of me.Officer: Answer my question!Brown. Let go, and get off of me.Officer: You're under arrest.The officer did not arrest Brown.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Until that investigation is complete, CPD will not comment on any specifics about the case.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown followed COPA's recommendation and placed the officer on administrative duties, pending COPA's inquiry.In a statement, COPA Interim Chief Andrea Kersten, said "We have a responsibility to investigate allegations of police misconduct and determine if they are well founded," adding, "If violations did occur, COPA will hold the officer accountable."Eyewitness News is not naming the officer that was involved in the case because that officer has not been charged with any crime.According to the Invisible Institute, a nonprofit that tracks data on police conduct, the officer involved had 24 complaints filed against him from 2000-2018. Three resulted in discipline.